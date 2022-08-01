Millennials Surpassing Baby Boomers as Gun Buyers, Enthusiasts

Millennials – the much-maligned generation that's been stereotyped as a bunch of youthful, avocado toast-loving hipsters – are suddenly not so young anymore, and as they enter their 30s and 40s, these Americans are fast becoming a major segment of new gun owners.

The National Rifle Association noted as early as 2019 that millennials – traditionally defined as those who were born between 1981 and 1996 – were beginning to surpass the influence and buying power that baby boomers had exerted on the firearms industry for decades. This was viewed as somewhat of a natural progression, given that millennials represent an erupting economic force, are more likely to have attained higher education levels, and many have military experience. They also have an interest in the latest technology, whether it's computers, home security, or weapons.