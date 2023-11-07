US Minuteman Missile Test Failure 'Extremely Bad Timing'

With the threat of nuclear war at its highest point in decades, military analysts called it "unnerving" for the Air Force to announce the failure of a routine test launch of an unarmed LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.
A missile launched from a test silo at the Vandenberg Space Force Base and U.S. Space Force's Space Launch Delta 30 was "safely terminated" over the Pacific Ocean, according to a press release issued by the Air Force Global Strike Command.
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.