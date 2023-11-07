×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: military | test | failure | america | nuclear | threats | deterrence

US Minuteman Missile Test Failure 'Extremely Bad Timing'

An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile test launched at the Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 2019. The U.S. Air Force currently has about 400 Minuteman III missiles – each loaded with a single nuclear warhead – loaded into silos spread across five states. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 November 2023 07:56 AM EST

With the threat of nuclear war at its highest point in decades, military analysts called it "unnerving" for the Air Force to announce the failure of a routine test launch of an unarmed LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.

A missile launched from a test silo at the Vandenberg Space Force Base and U.S. Space Force's Space Launch Delta 30 was "safely terminated" over the Pacific Ocean, according to a press release issued by the Air Force Global Strike Command.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With the threat of nuclear war at its highest point in decades, military analysts called it "unnerving" for the Air Force to announce the failure of a routine test launch of an unarmed LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.
military, test, failure, america, nuclear, threats, deterrence, minuteman missile, air force
871
2023-56-07
Tuesday, 07 November 2023 07:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved