×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: military | tech | weak spot | hamas | militants | israeli | music festival

Military's Tech Reliance Can Be Terror Weak Spot

By    |   Friday, 13 October 2023 08:04 AM EDT

When Hamas militants descended from the sky, landing in the middle of an Israeli music festival and massacring hundreds of partygoers, they swooped in on simple paragliders in a show of force that military analysts say proves the deadliest attacks can often be carried out cheaply.

The terror group didn't rely on high-tech drones or advanced stealth equipment for its highly coordinated surprise attack infiltrating Israel from the land, air, and sea.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
When Hamas militants descended from the sky, landing in the middle of an Israeli music festival and massacring hundreds, they swooped in on simple paragliders in a show of force that military analysts say proves the deadliest attacks can often be carried out cheaply.
military, tech, weak spot, hamas, militants, israeli, music festival, paragliders, massacre
952
2023-04-13
Friday, 13 October 2023 08:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved