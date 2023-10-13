Military's Tech Reliance Can Be Terror Weak Spot

When Hamas militants descended from the sky, landing in the middle of an Israeli music festival and massacring hundreds of partygoers, they swooped in on simple paragliders in a show of force that military analysts say proves the deadliest attacks can often be carried out cheaply.
The terror group didn't rely on high-tech drones or advanced stealth equipment for its highly coordinated surprise attack infiltrating Israel from the land, air, and sea.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.