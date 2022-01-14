×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: military recruitment | struggling | biden admin | afghanistan | dei | vaccine mandates

School Lockdowns Not Only Reason Military Struggling With Recruitment

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 14 January 2022 07:31 AM

Pandemic-induced school lockdowns that prevented military recruiters from meeting the next generation of warriors for more than a year isn’t the only reason the Army is struggling to convince potential recruits to enlist, veterans say.

To attract more soldiers, the Associated Press reported Wednesday that the Army bumped up its maximum enlistment bonus from $40,000 to $50,000. Highly skilled recruits who agree to serve for six years are eligible to earn the new signing bonus.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Pandemic-induced school lockdowns that prevented military recruiters from meeting the next generation of warriors for more than a year isn't the only reason the Army is struggling to convince potential recruits...
military recruitment, struggling, biden admin, afghanistan, dei, vaccine mandates
908
2022-31-14
Friday, 14 January 2022 07:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved