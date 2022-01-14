School Lockdowns Not Only Reason Military Struggling With Recruitment

Pandemic-induced school lockdowns that prevented military recruiters from meeting the next generation of warriors for more than a year isn’t the only reason the Army is struggling to convince potential recruits to enlist, veterans say.

To attract more soldiers, the Associated Press reported Wednesday that the Army bumped up its maximum enlistment bonus from $40,000 to $50,000. Highly skilled recruits who agree to serve for six years are eligible to earn the new signing bonus.