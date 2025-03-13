WATCH TV LIVE

Experts: Military Ill-Prepared to Treat Combat Wounds

Army flight medic SGT Tyrone Jordan of Charlotte carries Marine LCpl. David Hawkins of Parker after he was wounded by a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) near Marja, Afghanistan, Sept. 24, 2010. (AP)

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 07:47 AM EDT

A pair of retired military doctors painted a gloomy picture during a Senate hearing March 11 of the military's readiness to treat combat injuries should a major conflict break out.

"Since the end of combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, we have seen a systematic erosion of military medical readiness," said retired Col. Dr. Jeremy Cannon, speaking during an Armed Services Committee hearing titled "Stabilizing the Military Health System to Prepare for Large-Scale Combat Operations.

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 07:47 AM
