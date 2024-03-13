Pompeo: Biden's Appeasement Strategy Undermined Global Security

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine and Iran supported Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel and other terrorist proxies' strikes against the U.S. and its allies due to President Joe Biden's strategy of appeasement, according to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo, the Trump administration official who spoke on Thursday at the Hudson Institute in Washington, pointed out that former President Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts kept Putin from invading more of Ukraine during Trump's four years in office. Pompeo noted that the only time when Putin made significant gains in Ukraine occurred under the tenures of Biden and former President Barack Obama, which is when Putin seized Crimea.