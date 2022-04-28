×
Iran Wants to Kill Pompeo, Has 'Capability' for 'Operation'

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Jerusalem Post's annual conference in Jerusalem, Israel, on Oct. 12, 2021. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 28 April 2022 06:44 AM

Iranian officials seeking revenge for the 2020 assassination of terrorist Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani have focused much of their fury on former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whose life remains in jeopardy more than a year after the Trump administration's top diplomat left office.

Due to the "serious and credible" threats made by Iranian leaders — some of whom have publicly called for Pompeo to be "tried in a fair court" or face a "martyr's revenge" over Soleimani's death and crippling Trump-era sanctions — the State Department is spending more than $2 million a month on round-the-clock security for Pompeo and former Iran envoy Brian Hook.

