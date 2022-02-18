Biden's Immigration Policies Have Fueled 'De Facto Amnesty,' Trump Border Chief Says

Immigration burst back to the forefront this week, with news that a group of Central and South American migrants had sewn their mouths shut in a horrifying stunt to help gain support for their trek, during which they hope to cross into the United States – illegally.

One day after the grim Tuesday report from Reuters, the New York Times reported that more than 100 Democrats in Congress sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to deal with the allegedly "disparate and often inhumane treatment" of Black migrants. The letter called to mind both the thousands of Haitians who illegally crossed into the U.S. last Fall and the fake news that sprung up claiming border patrol agents on horseback were whipping illegal immigrants.