×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Donald Trump | Immigration | Joe Biden | migrants | border | amnesty

Biden's Immigration Policies Have Fueled 'De Facto Amnesty,' Trump Border Chief Says

President Joe Biden (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 18 February 2022 06:31 AM

Immigration burst back to the forefront this week, with news that a group of Central and South American migrants had sewn their mouths shut in a horrifying stunt to help gain support for their trek, during which they hope to cross into the United States – illegally.

One day after the grim Tuesday report from Reuters, the New York Times reported that more than 100 Democrats in Congress sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to deal with the allegedly "disparate and often inhumane treatment" of Black migrants. The letter called to mind both the thousands of Haitians who illegally crossed into the U.S. last Fall and the fake news that sprung up claiming border patrol agents on horseback were whipping illegal immigrants.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Immigration burst back to the forefront this week, with news that a group of Central and South American migrants had sewn their mouths shut in a horrifying stunt to help gain support for their trek, during which they hope to cross into the United States, illegally.
migrants, border, amnesty, policies
1256
2022-31-18
Friday, 18 February 2022 06:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved