Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Immigration | migrants | border agents | covid | deaths

Biden's 'Open Border' Led to Rise in Border Agents' COVID-19 Deaths, Ex-Trump Official Says

Former Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan at a news conference in the Hart Senate Office Building on May 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 04 January 2022 07:47 AM

Immigration experts say President Joe Biden’s lax border policies — which led to a flood of illegal immigrants surging into the United States — are likely linked to the record number of line-of-duty deaths among Border Patrol agents in 2021.

During the past year, 15 Border Patrol agents were reported as having died in the line of duty. Nearly all those deaths — 13 — were linked to COVID-19. The other two resulted from vehicle-related accidents.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


