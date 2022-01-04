Biden's 'Open Border' Led to Rise in Border Agents' COVID-19 Deaths, Ex-Trump Official Says

Immigration experts say President Joe Biden’s lax border policies — which led to a flood of illegal immigrants surging into the United States — are likely linked to the record number of line-of-duty deaths among Border Patrol agents in 2021.
During the past year, 15 Border Patrol agents were reported as having died in the line of duty. Nearly all those deaths — 13 — were linked to COVID-19. The other two resulted from vehicle-related accidents.
