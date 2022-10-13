Midterms Could Cement GOP's Status as Populist, Working Class Party

The GOP's Trump-driven transformation into a populist party representing the working class could reach a tipping point in the looming midterm elections – but Republicans may ultimately have Democrats to thank for helping to hasten that metamorphosis.

Democrats and groups aligned with them spent more than $53 million during the most recent primary cycle in a widespread gamble to boost numerous populist Republican challengers against more moderate or establishment GOP candidates in nine key states. The plan to prop up the so-called "fringe" GOP candidates hinged on a belief that when the general electorate was presented with a choice between a traditional Democrat and purportedly far-right Republicans, the Democrat would triumph easily.