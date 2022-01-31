'Hypocrite' Biden Slammed for 'Illegitimate' 2022 Election Rhetoric

After a year of dramatic declarations that questioning the fairness of the 2020 presidential election was part of a “Big Lie” and constituted an attack on the Republic, left-wing politicians – from Congress members up to President Joe Biden – recently have performed an about-face, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the coming 2022 midterm elections that are expected to deal Democrats a brutal blow.

As Biden tried in vain to salvage what liberals called a “voting rights” bill in the Senate on Jan. 19, he unabashedly alleged that, without his favored legislation, the November elections might not be on the level.