Tags: michigan | democrats | parents | education

Michigan Democrats Risk Backlash After Dismissing Parents' Role in Education

A teacher goes over a lesson with in-person summer program students on a monitor in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Thursday, 20 January 2022 06:58 AM

A parent’s role in their child’s education was the surprising hot-button issue that propelled Republican Glenn Youngkin to the governor’s mansion in Virginia, and a similar argument could spell doom for Democrats in Michigan, as voters raise concerns about what their kids are learning in the classroom.

The Michigan Democratic Party was lambasted by political rivals, parents, and school choice groups after posting and then deleting a Facebook post questioning the role parents have in determining what is taught in public schools.

Thursday, 20 January 2022 06:58 AM
