Michigan Democrats Risk Backlash After Dismissing Parents' Role in Education

A parent’s role in their child’s education was the surprising hot-button issue that propelled Republican Glenn Youngkin to the governor’s mansion in Virginia, and a similar argument could spell doom for Democrats in Michigan, as voters raise concerns about what their kids are learning in the classroom.
The Michigan Democratic Party was lambasted by political rivals, parents, and school choice groups after posting and then deleting a Facebook post questioning the role parents have in determining what is taught in public schools.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin