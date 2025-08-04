WATCH TV LIVE

Gen. Flynn Vows to Hound Obama After Russia Hoax Exposed

Former Trump national security adviser retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn told Newsmax he will pursue former President Barack Obama until justice is served for ordering the U.S. intelligence community to fabricate the Russia hoax in the effort to undermine the then-new Trump administration.

"Obama committed treason," Flynn said. "That's been stated by the president and the director of national intelligence ... it's pretty severe. It actually breaks my heart. We without a doubt see that what was happening was that we had a former president of the United States of America who now everything about him has to be scrutinized to the Nth degree, whether or not he was even born here."

