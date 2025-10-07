Miami Mayor Leaves Behind Blueprint for Urban Revival

In the heart of one of America's most vibrant and diverse metropolises, Mayor Francis Suarez is wrapping up a 16-year tenure that has redefined Miami and offered a blueprint for turning blue and purple into red.
Term-limited out of office, the Republican leader leaves a legacy of economic boom, plummeting crime rates, and a shift toward global prominence.
