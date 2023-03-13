×
Tags: mexican cartels | drugs | traffickers

US Must Treat Mexican Cartels Like 'Terrorists'

Drugs that were seized in connection with an international conspiracy to launder tens of millions of dollars in drug money for Mexican cartels in March 8, 2018. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 13 March 2023 07:13 AM EDT

Law enforcement officials say the only way to stop the powerful Mexican cartels flooding the U.S. with a host of increasingly deadly drugs is to deploy a "multilayer strategy" in which the crime syndicates aren't treated as traffickers but are instead targeted like "terrorists."

With fentanyl – an opioid that's highly addictive, extremely dangerous, and cheap – now the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18-45, officials say the time has come to wage war against the cartels responsible for the deluge.

Law enforcement officials say the only way to stop the powerful Mexican cartels flooding the U.S. with a host of increasingly deadly drugs is to deploy a "multilayer strategy" in which the crime syndicates aren't treated as traffickers but are instead targeted like "terrorists."
Monday, 13 March 2023 07:13 AM
