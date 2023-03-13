US Must Treat Mexican Cartels Like 'Terrorists'

Law enforcement officials say the only way to stop the powerful Mexican cartels flooding the U.S. with a host of increasingly deadly drugs is to deploy a "multilayer strategy" in which the crime syndicates aren't treated as traffickers but are instead targeted like "terrorists."

With fentanyl – an opioid that's highly addictive, extremely dangerous, and cheap – now the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18-45, officials say the time has come to wage war against the cartels responsible for the deluge.