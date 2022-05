Tags: | | | |

Rich Dessert, Richer Prices: Memorial Day Cookout Costs Surge People fill their plates with barbecue chicken during a cookout held at Wayne Dasher's pond house in Glennville, Georgia. (Bill Clark/AP)

Joe has a frank problem. Americans preparing to usher in the unofficial start of summer this Memorial Day found themselves shelling out quite a bit more cash for the same old cookout essentials as inflation continues to soar under President Joe Biden. Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin © 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



platinum

Americans preparing to usher in the unofficial start of summer this Memorial Day found themselves shelling out quite a bit more cash for the same old cookout essentials as inflation continues to soar under President Joe Biden.

memorial day, cookout, inflation, joe biden, summer

650

Monday, 30 May 2022 06:15 AM

2022-15-30

Monday, 30 May 2022 06:15 AM