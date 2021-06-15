×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Religion | media | southern baptist convention | critical race theory

Big Media Is Taking on the Southern Baptist Convention, Here's Why

Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear speaks during the executive committee plenary session at the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting Monday, June 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 June 2021 07:21 AM

A sudden media interest in theological wars waged inside the country's largest Protestant denomination in the days before the annual Southern Baptist Convention may be based in politics, promoting critical race theory and, one analyst says, a belief the outcome shows the "future of white, American religion."

This week's convention in Nashville is set to attract more than 16,000 Southern Baptist pastors and leaders to decide the group's next president and establish a consensus in the denomination about controversial topics such as race and gender roles.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A sudden media interest in theological wars waged inside the country's largest Protestant denomination in the days before the annual Southern Baptist Convention may be based in politics, promoting critical race theory...
media, southern baptist convention, critical race theory
1226
2021-21-15
Tuesday, 15 June 2021 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved