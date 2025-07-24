As famine intensifies in Gaza, coverage such as The New York Times' July 24 feature "Gazans Are Dying of Starvation" has stirred global concern. The article presented an emotional narrative of suffering children, overwhelmed hospitals, and empty food shelves.

Yet critics argue the reporting lacked a critical layer of context, specifically regarding Hamas' role in diverting aid meant for civilians. Without this context, the article may be perceived as fostering a one-sided narrative that obscures the actual humanitarian crisis in Gaza.