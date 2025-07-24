WATCH TV LIVE

Has Media Mischaracterized Gaza's Hunger Crisis?

Trucks carrying aid wait to enter the Gaza Strip from the Israeli Kerem Shalom crossing amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant movement Hamas on May 25. (AFP via Getty images)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 August 2025 06:38 AM EDT

As famine intensifies in Gaza, coverage such as The New York Times' July 24 feature "Gazans Are Dying of Starvation" has stirred global concern. The article presented an emotional narrative of suffering children, overwhelmed hospitals, and empty food shelves.

Yet critics argue the reporting lacked a critical layer of context, specifically regarding Hamas' role in diverting aid meant for civilians. Without this context, the article may be perceived as fostering a one-sided narrative that obscures the actual humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

