Bias and Gaslighting: Legacy Media's Role in 2024 Election

As the 2024 presidential election approached, a growing conversation emerged about the role of legacy media in shaping public perception.
Critics allege that prominent media outlets exhibited bias and employed gaslighting tactics to influence voters, particularly favoring Democrat candidate Kamala Harris during this election cycle. With media narratives more powerful than ever, questions arise about the implications for journalistic integrity and its effect on the democratic process.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.