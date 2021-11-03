×
'Woke' Media Focus on Braves 'Chop' Adds Insult to Atlanta's Injury

Fans do "the chop" during the sixth inning in Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 November 2021 06:31 AM

Just months after Major League Baseball unceremoniously stripped Atlanta of its All-Star Game hosting duties due to the 'woke' backlash that greeted a new state voting law, the Georgia capital was the scene of a trio of enthralling World Series games this weekend — though much of the media barely noticed what was occurring on the field, again slighting the city by focusing on political spectacle over sport.

When the Atlanta Braves beat the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers to secure the team's first World Series birth since 1999, it was viewed by many on the right as a karmic — and ironic — outcome, given MLB's decision to move the midsummer classic from Atlanta to Denver due to liberal outrage over the voting law. Moving the game ended up costing the city and businesses of Atlanta an estimated $100 million, and the World Series berth appeared to give Georgia another crack at the economic apple, and the typically favorable media coverage that comes along with making the sports' premier contest.

