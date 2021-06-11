McGahn Testimony Reveals Potential Mueller Perjury

New revelations about Robert Mueller's meeting with former President Donald Trump – the day before the ex-FBI director was named special counsel of the Russia probe – appear to contradict Mueller's congressional testimony, an "intentional" inconsistency that a veteran analyst says "certainly is misleading."
Details of Trump's talk with Mueller were contained in the 241-page transcript of former White House counsel Don McGahn's June 4 closed-door testimony to congressional investigators. The lengthy record from McGahn's long-awaited sit-down was made public on Wednesday.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin