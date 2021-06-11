×
Tags: Donald Trump | mcgahn | testimony | mueller | fbi director | job interview

McGahn Testimony Reveals Potential Mueller Perjury

Don McGahn, former White House counsel to President Trump, arrives to Rayburn Building for a House Judiciary Committee interview on Robert Mueller's report on Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, on June 4, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

By    |   Friday, 11 June 2021 07:24 AM

New revelations about Robert Mueller's meeting with former President Donald Trump – the day before the ex-FBI director was named special counsel of the Russia probe – appear to contradict Mueller's congressional testimony, an "intentional" inconsistency that a veteran analyst says "certainly is misleading."

Details of Trump's talk with Mueller were contained in the 241-page transcript of former White House counsel Don McGahn's June 4 closed-door testimony to congressional investigators. The lengthy record from McGahn's long-awaited sit-down was made public on Wednesday.

platinum
