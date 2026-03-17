Critics See Marxist Roots in Anti-Zionist Rhetoric

An admission by political commentator Tucker Carlson that he has been in direct contact with leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran merits closer scrutiny of where his talking points originate, Iran regime critic and scholar Adrian Calamel told Newsmax.
Calamel noted that Carlson's talking points about anti-Zionism and Christian Zionism echo those previously made by Press TV, an English-language propaganda channel sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department.
Join As Newsmax Platinum Member for Unlimited Access!
Get exclusive Newsmax Platinum content that includes:
- Special investigative reports
- Go inside the Trump administration to find out what’s really happening
- Breaking political insider news from Washington
- In-depth interviews with A-list celebs and insiders driving the day's headlines
- Thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!
Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin