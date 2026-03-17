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Tags: marxist | roots | tucker carlson | zionism | rhetoric | iran

Critics See Marxist Roots in Anti-Zionist Rhetoric

Tucker Carlson (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 27 March 2026 09:13 AM EDT

An admission by political commentator Tucker Carlson that he has been in direct contact with leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran merits closer scrutiny of where his talking points originate, Iran regime critic and scholar Adrian Calamel told Newsmax.

Calamel noted that Carlson's talking points about anti-Zionism and Christian Zionism echo those previously made by Press TV, an English-language propaganda channel sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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An admission by political commentator Tucker Carlson that he has been in direct contact with leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran merits closer scrutiny of where his talking points originate, Iran regime critic and scholar Adrian Calamel told Newsmax.
marxist, roots, tucker carlson, zionism, rhetoric, iran
1038
2026-13-27
Friday, 27 March 2026 09:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
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