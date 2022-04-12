×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark milley | military | morale | blaine holt

Gen. Milley Is a 'Disaster' for Military Morale, Veterans Say

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., on April 7. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 April 2022 06:44 AM

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's erroneous public predictions about the success of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the length of the war in Ukraine coupled with his focus on integrating "woke" social policies into military training have caused overall military morale to drop to levels that some veterans say is an all-time low.

Since President Joe Biden took the reins as commander-in-chief, veterans tell Newsmax that the military has become politicized, with top national security officials – most notably Milley – embracing the White House's social justice policies and fixation on "equity" over the military's long-standing focus on being a meritocracy that prioritizes mission readiness.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's erroneous public predictions have caused overall military morale to drop to levels that some veterans say is an all-time low.
mark milley, military, morale, blaine holt
1247
2022-44-12
Tuesday, 12 April 2022 06:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved