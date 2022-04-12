Gen. Milley Is a 'Disaster' for Military Morale, Veterans Say

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's erroneous public predictions about the success of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the length of the war in Ukraine coupled with his focus on integrating "woke" social policies into military training have caused overall military morale to drop to levels that some veterans say is an all-time low.

Since President Joe Biden took the reins as commander-in-chief, veterans tell Newsmax that the military has become politicized, with top national security officials – most notably Milley – embracing the White House's social justice policies and fixation on "equity" over the military's long-standing focus on being a meritocracy that prioritizes mission readiness.