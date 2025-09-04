WATCH TV LIVE

Marco Rubio Delivers Final Blow to USAID

By    |   Thursday, 18 September 2025 07:24 AM EDT

When Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Aug. 29 that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) had been formally handed over to the Office of Management and Budget for final termination, it marked the end of an era defined by waste, corruption, and liberal ideological adventurism disguised as "foreign aid."

For decades, USAID operated as a taxpayer-funded engine for globalist agendas, undermining national sovereignty abroad and draining resources at home. Rubio's announcement was not just a bureaucratic move; it was the culmination of a long struggle by conservatives to dismantle one of Washington's most misused instruments of influence.

