Mar-a-Lago Raid Judge Donated to Obama, Recused From Trump Lawsuit

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart purportedly greenlighted the request allowing FBI agents to search Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach home of former President Donald Trump, a decision that reignited extreme partisan divides and raised serious questions about the potential for politically motivated prosecutions – yet this isn't the first time that Reinhart's determinations have caused controversy.

The judge's political contributions, previous clients, and professional decisions have all come under the microscope in the aftermath of the unprecedented raid for which Reinhart reportedly signed the warrant.