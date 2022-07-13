DA's Priorities 'Out of Whack' in Bodega 'Murder' Case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's decision to charge a bodega worker with second-degree murder and hold him on a whopping $250,000 bail after fatally stabbing a man who attacked him in his store show just how "out of whack" his prosecutorial priories really are as violent crime rates soar in the city, law enforcement experts say.

Jose Alba, a 61-year-old bodega employee, was thrown behind bars at Rikers Island for defending himself against a violent ex-con who stormed behind the counter of the shop and attacked him.