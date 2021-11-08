Expansion of Mail-In Ballots Will Fuel Voters' Concerns Over Election Integrity

With votes — mostly from mail-in ballots — still being tallied in New Jersey’s tightly contested gubernatorial race, many voters are already questioning if they can trust the results that indicate incumbent Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy will serve another term.
For hours after the polls closed on Tuesday night, the race between Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli was a virtual tie and too close to call.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin