In Ohio Senate Race, Who's the Real MAGA Candidate?

Angling to win an endorsement from the most consequential figure in Republican politics, the crush of candidates looking to emerge as the sole survivor from Ohio's GOP Senate primary haven't been shy about showing their support for former President Donald Trump – but which are sincere and which are simply pandering?

All but one of the major Republican candidates in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman have clamored to win a thumbs up from Mar-a-Lago in a variety of manners, from vowing to remain a loyal soldier for America First policies, apologizing for years-old criticisms, or touting past ties to Trump.