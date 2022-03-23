×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2022 Elections | Donald Trump | maga | candidate | ohio | senate race

In Ohio Senate Race, Who's the Real MAGA Candidate?

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a rally at the Florence Regional Airport in Florence, South Carolina, on March 12. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 23 March 2022 06:53 AM

Angling to win an endorsement from the most consequential figure in Republican politics, the crush of candidates looking to emerge as the sole survivor from Ohio's GOP Senate primary haven't been shy about showing their support for former President Donald Trump – but which are sincere and which are simply pandering?

All but one of the major Republican candidates in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman have clamored to win a thumbs up from Mar-a-Lago in a variety of manners, from vowing to remain a loyal soldier for America First policies, apologizing for years-old criticisms, or touting past ties to Trump.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Angling to win an endorsement from the most consequential figure in Republican politics, the crush of candidates looking to emerge as the sole survivor from Ohio's GOP Senate primary haven't been shy about showing their support for former President Donald Trump.
maga, candidate, ohio, senate race
1580
2022-53-23
Wednesday, 23 March 2022 06:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved