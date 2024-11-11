WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: los angeles | california | district attorney | george gascon | nathan hochman | crime

Amid Record Crime, LA Rejected DA Gascon, Policies

Former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman's win over incumbent DA George Gascon, pictured, signals a major shift in California's crime prosecution policies.

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 08:17 AM EST

The defeat of incumbent George Gascon by former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman in the Los Angeles district attorney election indicates a transformative change in how crime will be prosecuted in California.

Critics of the progressive DA said it's been a long time coming. Under Gascon's watch, Angelenos have experienced runaway crime since he made sweeping policy changes upon taking office.

2024-17-19
Tuesday, 19 November 2024 08:17 AM
