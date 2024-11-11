Amid Record Crime, LA Rejected DA Gascon, Policies

The defeat of incumbent George Gascon by former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman in the Los Angeles district attorney election indicates a transformative change in how crime will be prosecuted in California.
Critics of the progressive DA said it's been a long time coming. Under Gascon's watch, Angelenos have experienced runaway crime since he made sweeping policy changes upon taking office.
