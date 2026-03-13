How Loneliness Became a Growing US Business Model

In 2023, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory declaring loneliness a public health crisis, warning that chronic isolation carries health risks comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
"Loneliness is far more than just a bad feeling. It harms both individual and societal health," Murthy said at the time.
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