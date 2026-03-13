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Tags: loneliness | economy | business | monetizing | social | connection

How Loneliness Became a Growing US Business Model

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 27 March 2026 09:19 AM EDT

In 2023, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory declaring loneliness a public health crisis, warning that chronic isolation carries health risks comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

"Loneliness is far more than just a bad feeling. It harms both individual and societal health," Murthy said at the time.

Hannah Swanson

Hannah Swanson is a freelance journalist at Newsmax and a communications professional specializing in media strategy and public relations.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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In 2023, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory declaring loneliness a public health crisis, warning that chronic isolation carries health risks comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
loneliness, economy, business, monetizing, social, connection
1004
2026-19-27
Friday, 27 March 2026 09:19 AM
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