Ex-British PM Truss Embarks on 'Popular Conservative' Movement

U.K. politician and former Prime Minister Liz Truss is speaking at CPAC 2024 at the Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, on Feb. 22. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 27 March 2024 07:42 AM EDT

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss is beginning 2024 by starting a conservative political movement, Popular Conservatism, planning the launch of her upcoming book, "Ten Years to Save the West," and appearing as the first former U.K. prime minister to speak at CPAC.

She recently sat down with Newsmax for an exclusive interview.

