Ex-British PM Truss Embarks on 'Popular Conservative' Movement

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss is beginning 2024 by starting a conservative political movement, Popular Conservatism, planning the launch of her upcoming book, "Ten Years to Save the West," and appearing as the first former U.K. prime minister to speak at CPAC.
She recently sat down with Newsmax for an exclusive interview.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin