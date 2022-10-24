Truss' Resignation 'Not About the Economy'

Though the financial markets were in turmoil during British Prime Minister Liz Truss' historically short 45-day tenure, those closely following U.K. machinations say her forced resignation actually had little to do with the country's economy and everything to do with politics.

Truss, who served as foreign secretary under predecessor Boris Johnson, was given the keys to 10 Downing Street by the Conservative Party after Johnson's government unraveled following scathing reports he attended boozy parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns.