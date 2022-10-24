×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: liz truss | boris johnson | rishi sunak | prime minister | u.k.

Truss' Resignation 'Not About the Economy'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 24 October 2022 07:20 AM EDT

Though the financial markets were in turmoil during British Prime Minister Liz Truss' historically short 45-day tenure, those closely following U.K. machinations say her forced resignation actually had little to do with the country's economy and everything to do with politics.

Truss, who served as foreign secretary under predecessor Boris Johnson, was given the keys to 10 Downing Street by the Conservative Party after Johnson's government unraveled following scathing reports he attended boozy parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Though the financial markets were in turmoil during British Prime Minister Liz Truss' short 45-day tenure, those closely following U.K. machinations say her forced resignation actually had little to do with the country's economy and everything to do with politics.
liz truss, boris johnson, rishi sunak, prime minister, u.k.
1181
2022-20-24
Monday, 24 October 2022 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved