Lithuanian Official to Newsmax: 'Biden Must Warn Putin Against Annexing Belarus'

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the launching ceremony of the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant, via a video conference, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on June 9, 2021. (SERGEI ILYIN/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 June 2021 10:42 AM

When he sits down with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, President Joe Biden must warn the Russian strongman against annexing Belarus, says a top official from neighboring Lithuania.

In an exclusive interview with Newsmax, Zygimantas Pavilionis, the former Lithuanian ambassador to the U.S. and Mexico and now a highly influential member of Lithuania's parliament, voiced a growing fear shared by fellow Lithuanians that Russia is poised to annex Belarus in much the same way as it did parts of Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014.

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
