Lithuanian Official to Newsmax: 'Biden Must Warn Putin Against Annexing Belarus'

When he sits down with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, President Joe Biden must warn the Russian strongman against annexing Belarus, says a top official from neighboring Lithuania.

In an exclusive interview with Newsmax, Zygimantas Pavilionis, the former Lithuanian ambassador to the U.S. and Mexico and now a highly influential member of Lithuania's parliament, voiced a growing fear shared by fellow Lithuanians that Russia is poised to annex Belarus in much the same way as it did parts of Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014.