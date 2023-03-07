Will Lightfoot Defeat Affect Chicago Crime?

Law enforcement officials are hopeful that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's coming ouster will ultimately result in a drastic reduction in crime for the Windy City after rates skyrocketed during her tenure.

Lightfoot made history in 2019 when she became the city's first Black woman and openly gay person to serve as mayor. But her quest to transform the city into a place that championed so-called "criminal justice reform" resulted in a major crime wave, and she became the first Chicago mayor in 40 years to lose a reelection bid after she failed to secure enough votes in a nine-person race to move onto an April 4 runoff.