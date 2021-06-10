Liberty University's Unique Position Ensures Its Survival

Despite the scandal that led to his resignation as Liberty University's president, Jerry Falwell Jr.'s decades-long work building and strengthening the school’s foundation – as well as the gamble taken by his dad, Jerry Falwell Sr., that made Liberty reality – have the Christian powerhouse well-positioned for its next phase.
Founded by Falwell Sr. in 1971 as Liberty Baptist College, the school has swelled from an initial enrollment of 154 students to more than 15,000 resident students and a remote student body that numbers more than 100,000.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin