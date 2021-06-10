Liberty University's Unique Position Ensures Its Survival

Despite the scandal that led to his resignation as Liberty University's president, Jerry Falwell Jr.'s decades-long work building and strengthening the school’s foundation – as well as the gamble taken by his dad, Jerry Falwell Sr., that made Liberty reality – have the Christian powerhouse well-positioned for its next phase.

Founded by Falwell Sr. in 1971 as Liberty Baptist College, the school has swelled from an initial enrollment of 154 students to more than 15,000 resident students and a remote student body that numbers more than 100,000.