'Factually Bankrupt' Liberal Supreme Court Justices Should 'Alarm Every American'

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 12 January 2022 06:46 AM

Veteran observers of the Supreme Court were stunned Friday when, during a hearing on the constitutionality of President Joe Biden’s private sector vaccine mandate, the trio of liberal-leaning justices repeated a series of statements about COVID-19 that were startlingly inaccurate and easily disproved.

Despite the typical regard for a Supreme Court justice as being among the brightest and most nimble legal minds in the country, the statements issued were such that, if Justices Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer, or Sonia Sotomayor would have posted them to social media, they would have likely been flagged for posting coronavirus misinformation and possibly booted off the platforms.

platinum
