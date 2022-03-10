×
Tags: Gay Marriage | lgbt | florida | law

Media Blasted for Branding Education Bill as 'Don't Say Gay' Legislation

Demonstrators gather in front of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum, Monday in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida House Republicans advanced a bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in lower grades in schools, rejecting criticism from Democrats who said the proposal demonizes LGBTQ people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By    |   Thursday, 10 March 2022 12:20 PM

From The Associated Press wires to the "Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update cue cards, corporate media went all out to brand a newly passed Florida parents' rights bill as a discriminatory "Don't Say Gay" law.

But the Parental Rights in Education bill, which is expected to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, doesn't even mention the word "gay." It also doesn't prevent conversations related to sexual orientation and gender identity from taking place in schools.

