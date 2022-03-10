Media Blasted for Branding Education Bill as 'Don't Say Gay' Legislation

From The Associated Press wires to the "Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update cue cards, corporate media went all out to brand a newly passed Florida parents' rights bill as a discriminatory "Don't Say Gay" law.

But the Parental Rights in Education bill, which is expected to be signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, doesn't even mention the word "gay." It also doesn't prevent conversations related to sexual orientation and gender identity from taking place in schools.