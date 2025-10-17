'Sick and Tired' California Gov. Candidate Fueled by Demise of Family Business

As the 2026 California gubernatorial election intensifies, with a few dozen candidates vying to replace term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republican Leo Zacky is emerging as a vocal outsider fueled by personal tragedy — the death of an uncle and the demise of the family business.

Zacky, a 34-year-old fourth-generation Californian and former poultry executive, blames the state's overregulation and hostile business climate for shuttering Zacky Farms, once one of California's largest privately-owned employers.