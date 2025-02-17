The Death of the Legacy Media

"You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time."
These words, sometimes attributed to Abraham Lincoln, encapsulate the hard lesson being learned by the Legacy Media today. For decades, mainstream outlets have wielded incredible power over public perception. But now, the cracks in their credibility have widened into a full-blown collapse.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.