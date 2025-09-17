Lawsuit: R.I. School District Excluded White Teachers From Student Debt Plan

The Department of Justice alleged "blatant racial discrimination" against a Rhode Island school district that excludes white teachers from a program designed to help pay off student debt, according to a lawsuit filed Sept. 16.

The suit targets the Providence Public School District, which oversees the program that is funded through a left-wing nonprofit group called the Rhode Island Foundation. Also being sued is the Rhode Island Department of Education, which took over the school district in 2019 after it was determined to be one of the state's lowest-performing districts.