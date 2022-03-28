Law Schools Trade Education for 'Indoctrination'

Legal experts fear that the infusion of liberal ideologies into law school curriculum could place the entire American legal system at risk as students are increasingly bombarded with coursework about "bias, cross-cultural competency, and racism" and historic institutions prioritize producing progressive activists over first-rate legal minds.

Teachings based on the controversial concept of critical race theory – an idea that essentially asserts that people are either oppressors or victims based solely on the color of their skin – have managed to seep into all facets of higher education and legal academic systems have been no exception.