×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Law Enforcement | law enforcement | riots | police reform | racial justice

Law Enforcement Warns of 'Tinderbox,' More Riots This Summer

Protesters confront a row of police officers at the conclusion of a peaceful movement where they protested the death of George Floyd and other black lives lost to police racism across the U.S. at Franklin Park in Boston, Massachusetts on June 2, 2020. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 28 June 2021 07:22 AM

Law enforcement in major cities across the U.S. are bracing this summer for what could be a repeat of 2020 when massive riots and looting destroyed downtowns in the name of police "reform" and "racial justice."

Many law enforcement officials are hopeful the chaos of 2020 will not repeat this year. However, they know just one event involving a police officer could spark a violent mob scene.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Law enforcement in major cities across the U.S. are bracing this summer for what could be a repeat of 2020 when massive riots and looting destroyed downtowns in the name of police "reform" and "racial justice."
law enforcement, riots, police reform, racial justice
1341
2021-22-28
Monday, 28 June 2021 07:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved