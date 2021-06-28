Law Enforcement Warns of 'Tinderbox,' More Riots This Summer

Law enforcement in major cities across the U.S. are bracing this summer for what could be a repeat of 2020 when massive riots and looting destroyed downtowns in the name of police "reform" and "racial justice."
Many law enforcement officials are hopeful the chaos of 2020 will not repeat this year. However, they know just one event involving a police officer could spark a violent mob scene.
