Israel to Launch 'Game Changing' Laser Missile System by 2023

Israel is one step closer to building a highly advanced Star Wars-esque “wall of lasers” to defend the Jewish state from enemy fire, an advancement that’s now expected ahead of schedule and at a fraction of the cost of Israel’s current traditional missile defense systems.

During a Tuesday press conference hosted by Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the much-anticipated laser missile defense system will be operational “within a year,” which is a much quicker timeline than previously anticipated.