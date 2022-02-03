×
Tags: Israel | laser | missile | system

Israel to Launch 'Game Changing' Laser Missile System by 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Jerusalem Post's annual conference in Jerusalem, Israel, on Oct. 12, 2021. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 03 February 2022 06:52 AM

Israel is one step closer to building a highly advanced Star Wars-esque “wall of lasers” to defend the Jewish state from enemy fire, an advancement that’s now expected ahead of schedule and at a fraction of the cost of Israel’s current traditional missile defense systems.

During a Tuesday press conference hosted by Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the much-anticipated laser missile defense system will be operational “within a year,” which is a much quicker timeline than previously anticipated.

