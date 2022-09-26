Invasive Lanternflies From China Wreaking Havoc on US Crops

Don't be fooled by the colorful, polka-dotted wings – entomologists warn the Chinese-native spotted lanternflies invading U.S. cities aren't as harmless as they appear and have already caused millions of dollars in damage to the American agricultural industry.

The lanternfly first appeared domestically in 2014 in an overseas shipment of rocks sent to Pennsylvania and the critters have been multiplying and wreaking havoc on the agricultural industry ever since.