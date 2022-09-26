×
Tags: lanternflies | china | u.s. | crops | damage | agricultural industry

Invasive Lanternflies From China Wreaking Havoc on US Crops

A spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pennsylvania (Matt Rourke/AP)

Monday, 26 September 2022 06:13 AM EDT

Don't be fooled by the colorful, polka-dotted wings – entomologists warn the Chinese-native spotted lanternflies invading U.S. cities aren't as harmless as they appear and have already caused millions of dollars in damage to the American agricultural industry.

The lanternfly first appeared domestically in 2014 in an overseas shipment of rocks sent to Pennsylvania and the critters have been multiplying and wreaking havoc on the agricultural industry ever since.

Monday, 26 September 2022 06:13 AM
