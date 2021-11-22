Does Rittenhouse Prosecution Chill Self-Defense in America?

Despite a full acquittal on Friday, the prosecution of Kyle Rittenhouse could potentially have a chilling effect on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms and, by extension, cause Americans to think twice before exercising their natural right of self-defense — something which could have potentially deadly consequences.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz after the trio attacked him at a Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest that had turned violent. The then-17-year-old has consistently said he only shot the trio in self-defense after they each chased him and that he feared for his life.