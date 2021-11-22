×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Kyle Rittenhouse | kyle rittenhouse | self defense | second amendment

Does Rittenhouse Prosecution Chill Self-Defense in America?

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger holds Kyle Rittenhouse's gun during closing arguments at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Nov. 15, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 22 November 2021 07:02 AM

Despite a full acquittal on Friday, the prosecution of Kyle Rittenhouse could potentially have a chilling effect on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms and, by extension, cause Americans to think twice before exercising their natural right of self-defense — something which could have potentially deadly consequences.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz after the trio attacked him at a Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest that had turned violent. The then-17-year-old has consistently said he only shot the trio in self-defense after they each chased him and that he feared for his life.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Despite a full acquittal on Friday, the prosecution of Kyle Rittenhouse could potentially have a chilling effect on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms and, by extension, cause Americans to...
kyle rittenhouse, self defense, second amendment
750
2021-02-22
Monday, 22 November 2021 07:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved