Kurdish Group Refuses Trump Pressure in Syria

The Trump administration wants Syria's Kurds to give up their quest to retain their hard-fought autonomy and merge with the Islamist regime of Syria's al-Qaida-linked President Ahmed Sharaa.

However, the offensive by ragtag forces of the new government comprised of former ISIS and al-Qaida members against the Druze minority in southwestern Syria reinforces the resolve of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces to stay outside of Damascus' grip.