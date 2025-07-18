WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kurdish group | syria | pressure | donald trump

Kurdish Group Refuses Trump Pressure in Syria

Kurdish fighters stand on their vehicles as they withdraw from two neighborhoods in Syria's northern city of Aleppo on April 4. (Ghaith Alsayed/AP)

By    |   Monday, 28 July 2025 07:21 AM EDT

The Trump administration wants Syria's Kurds to give up their quest to retain their hard-fought autonomy and merge with the Islamist regime of Syria's al-Qaida-linked President Ahmed Sharaa.

However, the offensive by ragtag forces of the new government comprised of former ISIS and al-Qaida members against the Druze minority in southwestern Syria reinforces the resolve of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces to stay outside of Damascus' grip.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Trump administration wants Syria's Kurds to give up their quest to retain their hard-fought autonomy and merge with the Islamist regime of Syria's al-Qaida-linked President Ahmed Sharaa.
kurdish group, syria, pressure, donald trump
1019
2025-21-28
Monday, 28 July 2025 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved