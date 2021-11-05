Kinzinger Only the Latest Anti-Trump Republican to Exit Office

Nearly one year after several Republican lawmakers tried their darndest to end former President Donald Trump’s political career through the second impeachment trial of his presidency, some of the same GOP turncoats have only succeeded in speeding up their own exit from office — while Trump gains in popularity ahead of a potential 2024 White House run.

Last week, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., revealed he’d be the latest of the GOP impeachment voters to throw in the towel, after two terms representing the Prairie State.