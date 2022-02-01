North Korea Missile Barrage Aims for Biden's Attention, Concessions

With the eyes of the world focused on a potentially imminent conflict between Russia and Ukraine, North Korean despot Kim Jong Un used the first month of 2022 to remind global leaders of who he is — and of the nickname bestowed on him by former President Donald Trump: “Rocket Man.”

Kim flexed his regime’s missile muscles in January by launching a stunning seven tests — more than in all of 2021. Experts say the provocative flights, which included the most powerful missile tested by Pyongyang since 2017, were undertaken with one aim: get America’s attention back and extract concessions.