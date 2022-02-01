×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: North Korea | Russia | Ukraine | kim jong un | biden | missile

North Korea Missile Barrage Aims for Biden's Attention, Concessions

North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 February 2022 07:46 AM

With the eyes of the world focused on a potentially imminent conflict between Russia and Ukraine, North Korean despot Kim Jong Un used the first month of 2022 to remind global leaders of who he is — and of the nickname bestowed on him by former President Donald Trump: “Rocket Man.”

Kim flexed his regime’s missile muscles in January by launching a stunning seven tests — more than in all of 2021. Experts say the provocative flights, which included the most powerful missile tested by Pyongyang since 2017, were undertaken with one aim: get America’s attention back and extract concessions.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
North Korean despot Kim Jong Un used the first month of 2022 to remind global leaders of who he is — and of the nickname bestowed on him by former President Donald Trump.
kim jong un, biden, missile
1080
2022-46-01
Tuesday, 01 February 2022 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved