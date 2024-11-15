WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kids online safety act | children | exploitation | snapchat | tiktok | house | bill

Advocacy Group Pushes for Kids Online Safety Act

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 November 2024 07:56 AM EST

An advocacy group for online safety for children is pushing Congress to prioritize a bill that it says will help protect young people from sexual exploitation and other harmful social media content.

The Parents and Media Council announced recently that it's calling for the U.S. House of Representatives to prioritize the passage of the Kids Online Safety Act before the new legislative session in January.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
An advocacy group for online safety for children is pushing Congress to prioritize a bill that it says will help protect young people from sexual exploitation and other harmful social media content.
kids online safety act, children, exploitation, snapchat, tiktok, house, bill, social media
1135
2024-56-20
Wednesday, 20 November 2024 07:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved