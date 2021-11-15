Kevin McCarthy Faces Backlash After House GOP Infrastructure Defections

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s command of the GOP caucus is being called into question after the stunning defection of 13 Republicans ensured President Joe Biden’s sinking infrastructure bill would be saved, with McCarthy’s management and influence over his members undergoing scrutiny less than a year before midterm elections that most analysts expect will return Republicans to power in the House.

Many Republicans argue that McCarthy, who himself voted against the $1.2 trillion package that Biden is expected to sign into law on Monday, could have blocked its passage entirely if he kept his caucus in line. Despite their slim majority in the House, Democrats didn’t have the votes to pass the bill on their own after overtures from Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to sway a group of six progressive members.