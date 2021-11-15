×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin mccarthy | gop | infrastructure bill

Kevin McCarthy Faces Backlash After House GOP Infrastructure Defections

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan 9, 2020. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 15 November 2021 07:12 AM

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s command of the GOP caucus is being called into question after the stunning defection of 13 Republicans ensured President Joe Biden’s sinking infrastructure bill would be saved, with McCarthy’s management and influence over his members undergoing scrutiny less than a year before midterm elections that most analysts expect will return Republicans to power in the House.

Many Republicans argue that McCarthy, who himself voted against the $1.2 trillion package that Biden is expected to sign into law on Monday, could have blocked its passage entirely if he kept his caucus in line. Despite their slim majority in the House, Democrats didn’t have the votes to pass the bill on their own after overtures from Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to sway a group of six progressive members.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's command of the GOP caucus is being called into question after the stunning defection of 13 Republicans ensured President Joe Biden's sinking infrastructure bill would be saved, with McCarthy's management and influence over his members...
kevin mccarthy, gop, infrastructure bill
1111
2021-12-15
Monday, 15 November 2021 07:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved